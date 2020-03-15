Edmonds Police Blotter: March 3-10, 2020

March 3
7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was removed from a restaurant for trespassing.
7500 block 181st Place Southwest: A package was stolen from the front porch of a residence.
100 block Avenue North: Police used naloxone for a suspected overdose.
21900 Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business.
March 4
20900 block 70th Avenue West: An adult patient reported missing by staff was later located by another agency.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft after not paying her bill at a local restaurant.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a convenience store.
20800 block 78th Avenue West: A woman was found injured and police arrested her boyfriend for assault.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: Theft of earbuds was reported.
8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Two subjects were removed from a business.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police referred charges for assault and malicious mischief related to an incident involving a paintball gun.
22500 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after he stole items.
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: An attempted package theft was thwarted by a resident.
21200 block 92nd Place West: Police responded to a disturbance between two adult male roommates.
March 5
20400 block 88th Avenue West: Subject reported email account was compromised.
24000 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a complaint of mail theft.
100 block Main Street: A subject stole food from a business.
22200 block Highway 99: Police received ongoing calls from a subject with probable mental health issues.
15900 block Highway 99: Police assisted another agency with a robbery incident.
March 6
100 block Sunset Avenue North: A welfare check was conducted on a man at the family’s request.
21000 block 80th Avenue West: Fraud charges were discovered on a credit card.
10000 block Edmonds Way: A subject caused damage to a roll-up garage door, but no charges filed.
1000 block Walnut Street: A wallet was found.
Sunset Avenue North /Main Street: Police responded to a collision with a parked car. There were no injuries.
16000 block 68th Avenue West: After conducting a welfare check, police found a man inside of his residence needing medical attention.
21200 block 92nd Place West: A verbal argument occurred between adult roommates.
March 7
7600 block 171st Street Southwest: A juvenile subject left home after an argument with parents and was later located by officers.
23500 block Highway 99: Report of a possible theft in progress resulted in an arrest.
21400 block Highway 99: Police assisted two juveniles in returning home.
100 block Main Street: A group of four went to a restaurant and did not pay a portion of the bill.
84200 block 244th Street Southwest: A fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to pay for a meal.
13500 block Highway 99: Police K-9 unit assisted another agency with an armed robbery incident.
March 8
21500 block 84th Avenue West: Identity theft reported, with no suspect information.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
23800 block Highway 99: Police gave a juvenile a ride home to Everett.
21100 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business.
21200 block 84th Avenue West: A mother and son were involved in a verbal domestic incident after a disagreement over house rules.
March 9
22700 block Highway 99: Police received a request to remove a subject sleeping outside a building entrance.
10100 block 240th Place Southwest: An identity was stolen and used to start up a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police attempted to locate a mental health evaluation patient who left a health care facility
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for domestic violence assault.