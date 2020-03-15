Edmonds Police Blotter: March 3-10, 2020

March 3

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was removed from a restaurant for trespassing.

7500 block 181st Place Southwest: A package was stolen from the front porch of a residence.

100 block Avenue North: Police used naloxone for a suspected overdose.

21900 Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business.

March 4

20900 block 70th Avenue West: An adult patient reported missing by staff was later located by another agency.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft after not paying her bill at a local restaurant.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a convenience store.

20800 block 78th Avenue West: A woman was found injured and police arrested her boyfriend for assault.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Theft of earbuds was reported.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Two subjects were removed from a business.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police referred charges for assault and malicious mischief related to an incident involving a paintball gun.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after he stole items.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: An attempted package theft was thwarted by a resident.

21200 block 92nd Place West: Police responded to a disturbance between two adult male roommates.

March 5

20400 block 88th Avenue West: Subject reported email account was compromised.

24000 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a complaint of mail theft.

100 block Main Street: A subject stole food from a business.

22200 block Highway 99: Police received ongoing calls from a subject with probable mental health issues.

15900 block Highway 99: Police assisted another agency with a robbery incident.

March 6

100 block Sunset Avenue North: A welfare check was conducted on a man at the family’s request.

21000 block 80th Avenue West: Fraud charges were discovered on a credit card.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A subject caused damage to a roll-up garage door, but no charges filed.

1000 block Walnut Street: A wallet was found.

Sunset Avenue North /Main Street: Police responded to a collision with a parked car. There were no injuries.

16000 block 68th Avenue West: After conducting a welfare check, police found a man inside of his residence needing medical attention.

21200 block 92nd Place West: A verbal argument occurred between adult roommates.

March 7

7600 block 171st Street Southwest: A juvenile subject left home after an argument with parents and was later located by officers.

23500 block Highway 99: Report of a possible theft in progress resulted in an arrest.

21400 block Highway 99: Police assisted two juveniles in returning home.

100 block Main Street: A group of four went to a restaurant and did not pay a portion of the bill.

84200 block 244th Street Southwest: A fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to pay for a meal.

13500 block Highway 99: Police K-9 unit assisted another agency with an armed robbery incident.

March 8

21500 block 84th Avenue West: Identity theft reported, with no suspect information.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

23800 block Highway 99: Police gave a juvenile a ride home to Everett.

21100 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business.

21200 block 84th Avenue West: A mother and son were involved in a verbal domestic incident after a disagreement over house rules.

March 9

22700 block Highway 99: Police received a request to remove a subject sleeping outside a building entrance.

10100 block 240th Place Southwest: An identity was stolen and used to start up a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police attempted to locate a mental health evaluation patient who left a health care facility

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for domestic violence assault.