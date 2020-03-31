Edmonds police chief: One officer tests positive for COVID-19; others awaiting results

One Edmonds police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 and “about four others” are awaiting test results for the virus, City of Edmonds Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless said Monday in a video update to the community regarding how the department is responding to COVID-19.

Still other Edmonds police officers “have voluntarily quarantined due to some potential exposure risks,” the chief said, noting that “just like everyone else, the officers have families, they have people they associate with who have compromised immune systems, maybe elderly, and we’re trying to take care of our folks as well as the public,” he said.

In his message posted on on the department’s Facebook page, Lawless addressed a range of issues related to the COVID-19 crisis. He reiterated that it’s important for citizens to “not call 9-1-1 if it’s not an emergency.” Residents are welcome to call the police department directly with non-emergency questions during business hours Monday through Friday. The department business line is 425-771-0200 and the non-emergency dispatch number is 206-407-3999.

When someone calls 911, Lawless said, the most important thing you can do is honestly answer questions that a 911 dispatcher may ask regarding any potential illnesses. “We’re still going to respond,” he said. “It just allows us and possibly the fire department personnel to respond appropriately, and that’s to protect ourselves and the community,” he said.

In addition, Lawless assured residents that despite rumors on social media, the department is focused on “education and cooperation” rather than citations when it comes to enforcing rules regarding gatherings and social distancing. The department is not stopping people or citing them for rules aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, he said.

“It is an option and if something were severe enough to warrant us taking enforcement action we might have to do that,” Lawless said. “But that’s not what we’re trying to do.”