Edmonds Police Department announces changes to services amid health concerns

In response to the World Health Organization classifying the COVID-19 (coronavirus) a global pandemic, the Edmonds Police Department announced Wednesday there would be changes to department services.

According to the department’s Facebook page, changes include:

All discretionary fingerprinting is suspended until further notice.

Scheduled fingerprinting for a concealed pistol license (CPL) will continue for Edmonds residents with appropriate precautions.

To report non-emergencies, call 425-407-3999 and an officer will respond.

Residents may file non-emergency police reports via the department’s website .

. To requests a copy of a police report, residents can also visit the department’s website.

For emergencies, call 911. Officers are continuing to respond and assist the public.