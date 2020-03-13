Edmonds Police Department announces changes to services amid health concerns

Posted: March 12, 2020 9

In response to the World Health Organization classifying the COVID-19 (coronavirus) a global pandemic, the Edmonds Police Department announced Wednesday there would be changes to department services.

According to the department’s Facebook page, changes include:

  • All discretionary fingerprinting is suspended until further notice.
  • Scheduled fingerprinting for a concealed pistol license (CPL) will continue for Edmonds residents with appropriate precautions.
  • To report non-emergencies, call 425-407-3999 and an officer will respond.
  • Residents may file non-emergency police reports via the department’s website.
  • To requests a copy of a police report, residents can also visit the department’s website.

For emergencies, call 911. Officers are continuing to respond and assist the public.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME