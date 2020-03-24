Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for March 25, 2020

March 25, 2020

2 pm

Special Meeting

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of March 9, 2020 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Emergency Declaration and Delegation of Authority

B. Business Tenant Rent Deferral Policy

C. COVID-19 Emergency Leave Policies

VI. INFORMATION

VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for this meeting, however the public is welcome to attend remotely via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or +1 253 215 8782 US

Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

During the meeting, public comments can be emailed to: info@portofedmonds.org

