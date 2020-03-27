Edmonds Port Commission Public Notice Meeting Cancellation

The regularly scheduled Port of Edmonds Commission meeting to be held March 30 has been cancelled.
Please see our website for updated information concerning meeting dates and times: Portofedmonds.org
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
The regularly scheduled Port of Edmonds Commission meeting to be held March 30 has been cancelled.
Please see our website for updated information concerning meeting dates and times: Portofedmonds.org
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter