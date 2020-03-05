Edmonds School District Black Lives Matter to host celebration March 6

Edmonds School District families are invited to join the Black Lives Matter in the Edmonds School District March 6 for an evening of celebration.

During the event, experience community, a student talent showcase, resources to support teaching and learning about Black lives, music, dance and more.

The event will take place from from 6-8 p.m. in Educational Services Center, located at 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Dinner will be provided during the event.

2 Replies to “Edmonds School District Black Lives Matter to host celebration March 6”

  1. i don’t like a well known radical group “black lives matter” keep hosting events with our local public school. anyone else think that’s odd??

