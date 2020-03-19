Edmonds School District says it’s continuing to prioritize student needs during school closures

Though Edmonds School District schools remain closed through April 24, district staff provided additional details Wednesday on how they are working to provide food, child care and educational resources to students and their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

An update from District Superintendent Kris McDuffy Wednesday explained the role of the district’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in the effort.

The EOC is a central command and control facility responsible for carrying out crisis management functions at a strategic level for the district during an emergency. EOC members work to collect, gather, and analyze data, as well as make decisions aimed at best serving students, families and staff.

Currently, the facility is being operated by the district’s COVID-19 Emergency Response team, which includes representatives from the superintendent and executive leadership, as well as the communications, food and nutrition services, operations, transportation, technology, student services, equity and outreach, student learning business and finance human resources departments.

“The CER team is actively working to make plans and decisions surrounding next steps for staff,” McDuffy said. “We know these are uncertain times and we appreciate the patience our staff members have shown us.”

The district is also continuing to provide free meals for children up to age 18. Free breakfast and lunch kits — which are packaged together — are available at more than 20 locations.

For the latest times and meal distribution locations, visit the district’s Family Support website. A virtual map has been added to help families find the location that best serves their needs.

Free deliveries are available for families who require them. Student food delivery requests are accepted until 9 a.m. each weekday morning. Beginning at 2 p.m., orders may be placed for the next weekday delivery. Families in need of deliveries are encouraged to fill out the district survey.

No paperwork is needed to get a meal kit. In addition, adults can purchase meals for $5 each.

According to McDuffy, the district’s priority is to provide child care for health care workers and first responders. The district is also working with Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), school superintendents across the state, public health and local community leaders and administration to do what it can to offer child care options.

District officials are planning to share more information regarding child care on Monday, March 23.

For more information, families are encouraged to check the district’s website.

–By Cody Sexton