Edmonds School District to begin issuing Chromebooks, other learning resources Wednesday

In response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the Edmonds School District announced Monday it plans to continue to prioritize food services, child care and educational resources for students and families.

Inslee’s directive states that all gatherings are prohibited and all Washingtonians must stay home unless they are pursuing essential activities like going to the grocery store, hospital or work at an essential business.

An update from District Superintendent Kris McDuffy Wednesday explained the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and the district’s employee groups are working together to build the next level of support for our students’ continued growth and learning.

“We are amazed by all the support we have in our community,” McDuffy said. “We would like to especially thank all our community partners and local organizations working so hard to support students and families in this time of uncertainty.”

The district announced last week it would make Chromebooks and free internet hotspots available to district families. Additionally, district staff said Edmonds is following the directive of Washington state officials who have encouraged districts not to teach new material remotely.

This week, the district will begin distributing Chromebooks to all elementary students. Students will be able to pick up a Chromebook from their school. Beginning Wednesday, all K-6 and K-8 schools will be ready to distribute Chromebooks to elementary students.

The Chromebooks will be available at each of the district’s K-6 and K-8 sites on the following schedule:

Wednesday, March 25

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26

2 to 6 p.m.

2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27

8 a.m. to noon

The district is encouraging families who are able to drive, to do so. Signage will be displayed for drivers, who are then asked to remain in your car and wait for a staff member. Families will be required to provide their students’ names and the name of their homeroom teachers. Chromebooks will be delivered to their vehicle.

Those who are walking are advised to follow signage to the walk-up line and remain six feet apart from others in line.

One Chromebook will be issued per student enrolled at a district elementary school.

Since it was announced all Washington state schools would close, the district’s Food and Nutrition Services staff has served thousands of meals to families. This week they added four new delivery sites — Whispering Pines, Village Apartments, Somerset Village Apartments and Terrace Park Elementary School.

To learn more about the district’s “grab and go” meals, the district’s meal delivery service or view the complete list of meal delivery locations, click here.

The district is also helping families in need of child care, and those families are asked to fill out the district survey.

–By Cody Sexton