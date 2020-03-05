Edmonds Senior Center announces suspension of all programs and activities starting March 5

The Edmonds Senior Center said that starting Thursday, March 5, it is suspending all programs and activities in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The center’s administrative office will remain open and the board and its committees will continue to function.

Executive Director Farrell Fleming said Wednesday the center made the decision “out of an abundance of caution,” and noted Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers’ declaration Wednesday of a countywide State of Emergency in response to the virus.

The Everett Senior Center closed earlier Wednesday, Fleming added.

“Seniors are one of the highest at-risk groups,” Fleming said in a message to the center’s members. “In consideration of our priority for member safety we believe this is the appropriate response.”

A major factor in the decision, he said, was the fact that due to current construction of a new building. the senior center “is spread over 14 different transition locations, and thus are not in control of maintenance and custodial operations.”

“We will monitor the situation continuously and keep you and the community informed,” Fleming added.