Edmonds Senior Center launches solar initiative campaign for new waterfront center

The Edmonds Senior Center. has launched a campaign to raise $300,000 to pay for a 100kW solar array on the new Edmonds Waterfront Center.

According to a senior center announcement, the 26,000-square-foot, sustainable, LEED Gold building will be all-electric — zero emissions, with a 305 panel rooftop solar array. Globally, buildings generate nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions — even more in densely developed American cities.

“This initiative represents our organization’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Farrell Fleming, executive director for the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “The board voted unanimously to switch to an all-electric building and full rooftop solar array to reduce our carbon footprint and serve as an example for future sustainable construction.”

Responding to the decision, business leader and donor Rick Steves stated, “The decision and investment will be amplified not only by the dramatically lessened carbon footprint of the building, but by inspiring others to look at their own lives and consider what bold actions they can take to mitigate climate change.”

Steves contributed $200,000 (adding to his earlier gift) toward the $500,000 price-tag for the green enhancements and challenged others to join him at a level that is right for their family.

The senior center is launching a campaign to raise $300,000 to pay for the solar array by seeking sponsors for each panel for a $1,000 donation. Solar panel donors will be recognized on a “Solar Champions” plaque in the new Waterfront Center. To donate, go to: www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org

“Interfaith Climate Action is proud to support this solar initiative at the new Edmonds Waterfront Center,” said Stan Gent, Interfaith Climate Action. “We are hopeful this solar installation will set in motion numerous solar projects in Edmonds in the near future.”

Solar is getting traction in Edmonds. In October, Edmonds joined more than 300 cities, towns and counties across the U.S. who have now met national benchmarks for encouraging the growth of solar energy and removing barriers to solar market developments.