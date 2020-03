If you are a senior citizen and need food from the Edmonds Food Bank, the Edmonds Senior Center has started a food bank delivery program.

“If seniors need help with getting food from the food bank, they can just call me directly and I will get things set up for them,” said Michelle Reitan of the senior center. “My direct number is 425-954-2523 or email me michelle.reitan@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org.”