Edmonds Senior Center thrift store closing until further notice

The Edmonds Senior Center, which announced earlier this week it was suspending all programs and activities in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus, said Friday it is also shutting down its Westgate neighborhood thrift store “until further notice.”

Senior Center Executive Director Farrell Fleming said the store is closing “effective immediately” in response to Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson’s declaration of a state of emergency in Edmonds “and with the safety of our staff and volunteers foremost in our minds.”

The senior center “will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as soon as available,” he added.

The senior center’s administrative office will remain open and the board and its committees will continue to function.