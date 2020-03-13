Edmonds Theater says it’s closing ‘indefinitely’ beginning March 20

Given the current uncertainly about movie releases in light of COVID-10, the Edmonds Theater announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing “indefinitely” beginning Friday, March 20.

“Mulan” has been postponed indefinitely. James Bond has been moved from April to November. “Fast & Furious 9” has been pushed from May to next year. Given the uncertainty on when new product will be released and the ongoing need to help contain the spread of COVID-19, the Edmonds Theater will be closing indefinitely beginning Friday, March 20.

The theater that said this “a temporary closure,” and added it will continue to update its website and social media to let customers know when it will return to normal operations.

“Throwback Thursday, the Diversity Film Series, and travel talks from Rick Steves’ Europe will not take place in March,” the theater said. “Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this difficult time.”