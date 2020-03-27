Edmonds Waterfront Center construction temporarily shut down due to governor’s mandate

The Edmonds Senior Center announced Thursday that construction on its 26,000-square-foot Edmonds Waterfront Center will be temporarily shut down due to a statewide stay-at-home mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The senior center received notice of the shutdown from project contractor W. G. Clark Construction.

“The governor issued additional construction guidance to the executive “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, which has been imposed through April 6, 2020,” said Jim Bray, senior project manager, WG Clark. “It states that commercial and residential construction is not authorized under the proclamation due to construction not being considered an essential activity.”

Daniel Johnson, campaign director and project manager for the Edmonds Senior Center, said the news of the shutdown didn’t come as a complete surprise. With shutdowns occurring in every sector, supply chain shortages have been growing by the day.

“We have been making good progress on the project,” Johnson said. “We knew this was a possibility and want to fully support the governor’s efforts to slow the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Crews are now in the process of shutting down the work.

“Our teams are working diligently to secure the project site,” Bray said. “W.G. Clark management staff will continue to telecommute to keep project progress moving and get us in a good position to restart the project. We look forward to resuming work on site soon as the Governor’s order is lifted.”

Originally scheduled to be complete in late September or early October, the new Waterfront Center will serve as the senior center’s new home at 220 Railroad Ave. In addition to providing programming for seniors during the day, the center will be used by the city for multigenerational programming and will also be available for private rentals such as weddings and other events.

The City of Edmonds has a land lease with the senior center for the property on which the new center is being constructed, and on Tuesday, the Edmonds City Council voted unanimously to provide $2 million in collateral to secure a $2 million line of credit for the project. The financing was the last requirement needed to access $4 million of state funding secured previously for the project.

“We have all been on a high since the city’s decision,” Executive Director Farrell Fleming said. “We sent off the executed contract to the Department of Commerce today.”

Gary Haakenson, who serves both as Senior Center Board president and co-chairs the Capital Campaign, said the senior center has “been tested throughout this journey from permitting to fundraising. I will admit, a global pandemic was not on our radar.”

“Like every other challenge, we will face it head on, while always keeping our eye on the prize,” Haakenson said.