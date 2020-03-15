Eligible donors urged to continue to give blood; mobile blood drive in Lynnwood March 16

The Washington State Department of Health, alongside partners at Bloodworks Northwest, is encouraging eligible donors to continue to give blood.

Growing concerns about COVID-19 is leading to an increased number of canceled blood drives, which is impacting the amount of blood available for those in need.

“Our region’s blood stores are extremely low. We should not let fear from one health issue create another,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “I encourage everyone to donate blood and help their communities.”

Bloodworks is hosting at Mobile Blood Drive Monday, March 16 at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Closed noon-1 p.m.)

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment.

You can also contact Bloodworks Northwest at 800-398-7888.

When you donate now through March 17, you’ll automatically be entered to win your choice from nine pre-selected vehicles. You must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry to enter the sweepstakes. See official rules at www.bloodworksnw.org/winacar or text winacar to 91985.

Donating blood is a safe activity and there is no risk of contracting coronavirus from the blood donation process. However, please do not donate if, in the last month, you have:

Traveled to a country with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice for a Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. (Go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/after-travel-precautions.html for more information.)

Lived with individuals diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19.

Been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19.

In addition, the normal donor screening process includes evaluation of your temperature, current health, and travel history.

Donating blood saves lives. All types of blood are needed for cancer treatment, trauma cases, and many other situations. The process only takes an hour and actual donation time is about 10 minutes.

More information on coronavirus and donating blood is available from Bloodworks Northwest at www.bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus.