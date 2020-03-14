Emergency cold weather shelter open through Monday, March 16

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open through Monday, March 16.

The shelter opens at 7:15 p.m. at Maple Park Church (60th Avenue West and 176th Street Southwest, Lynnwood). Dinner, a warm mat and blanket, and breakfast are provided.

If you are not driving, please use the van transportation; do not walk to the shelter.

Those needing transportation should meet at one of the listed locations precisely at the pick-up time:

Bethesda Lutheran Church, 23406 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, at 6:45 p.m.

Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood, at 7 p.m.

Westbound bus stop on 196th Street Southwest at James Village in Lynnwood, at 7:10 p.m.

Value Village SIGN on the westside of Highway 99 at 172nd Street Southwest in Lynnwood, at 7:35 p.m.

Westbound bus stop on 196th Street Southwest. at James Village (for additional passengers left behind) in Lynnwood, at 7:40 p.m.

Shuttle service will leave the shelter for Lynnwood City Hall at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Non-prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and alcohol are strictly prohibited. Personal belongings and outer garments will be checked upon entry.

Sponsored by South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter. More information at www.WeAllBelong.org.