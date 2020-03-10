Entries now accepted for Puget Sound Bird Fest 2020 poster art contest

Puget Sound area artists are invited to submit original artwork representative of Puget Sound bird life to be used on the 2020 Puget Sound Bird Fest poster for promotion of the event taking place September 11-13 in Edmonds.

This year’s Bird Fest theme is Crows and Ravens. The poster format is 11” X 17” portrait orientation. A $375 prize, sponsored by Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, will be awarded to the winner. The winner may display and offer for sale the framed original and prints during Puget Sound Bird Fest.

No photography or digital art will be accepted. More information and entry form available at www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org/ or email jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov. Entrants must be 18 years or older and are limited to one entry per person. Entries must be received by June 19, 2020.