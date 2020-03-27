Everett-to-Seattle Sounder commuter train to resume service Friday

Sound Transit says its Sounder North Line between Everett and Seattle — canceled Thursday due to a mudslide — will resume service on Friday, March 27.

Riders should note that many Sound Transit services, including Sounder commuter rail, are operating on a temporary schedule reduction due to COVID-19 until further notice.

Sounder North Line morning schedule:

#1703 (6:15am Everett departure)

#1707 (7:15am Everett departure)

Sounder North Line afternoon schedule:

#1702 (4:33pm Seattle departure)

#1706 (5:35pm Seattle departure)

All other Sounder North Line trips continue to be temporarily canceled.

For a comprehensive list of reduced schedules, visit: www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/changes-affect-my-ride/reduced-service