Firefighters respond to two-alarm blaze at Firdale Village’s Colonial Pantry Friday morning

South County Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at Colonial Pantry restaurant in Edmonds’ Firdale Village just before 8 a.m. Friday morning.

South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes says there were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Fire crews were called out around 7:50 a.m. following a report of black smoke coming from the building. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. Firefighters from nearby Shoreline assisted, Hynes said.

As of now, it doesn’t appear the fire caused damaged to nearby businesses in the complex. Firdale Village is home to a variety of small retailers, restaurants and many pet-friendly businesses, plus the Phoenix Theater.