From Edmonds in Bloom: The promise of flower baskets

One part of our community that continues to thrive under the guidance of Debra Dill, city arborist and beautification program lead, is the City of Edmonds flower program. For the last 15 years, Debra has helped to usher in the familiar bloom of the flower baskets, corner gardens, and other gardens that make our community so beautiful.

I met with Debra at the city’s greenhouses and talked to her for a bit — at a safe distance ,of course –, about her plans for the flowers for the city. We spoke under the warm light of the greenhouse, leaning against hundreds of rows of flower starts growing as fast as they can to be ready for their final transplant into the baskets and planters.

“The plan so far, is to stay on schedule and hang the baskets in the first week of June,” Debra assured me. “To do this, we are beginning the whole process very early. We have already mixed the soil and will be slowly filling the containers over the next week or so. That way, we can keep with the governor’s and the mayor’s mandate for social distancing even among our co-workers, and still be moving forward.”

Normally Debra would be supported by many volunteers from organizations like the Floretum Garden Club and Edmonds in Bloom, but now is depending on her co-workers and diligence to the mandate for social distancing. They are focusing on each project, and trying to get an earlier start in transplanting the flower starts to their baskets, in order to get them out during the first week of June.

Debra and I talked about the importance of beauty — now more than ever. It’s always a given around here and we tend to take the beauty of our natural environment for granted.

“Everyone is working hard toward having the flowers appear in our city especially at this time of distancing from each other,” she said. “We hope it will bring a sense of hope that all will return to normal again if we are patient, as well as cheer the hearts of those who have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 virus.”

In this time of uncertainty, it is important to acknowledge and rest in the familiar rhythms of the season of spring. We are a gardening community and take great pride in the beauty of our city. We garden for our own peace of mind, and now we garden so our neighbors walking by can find a kind of refuge in what we have created. Programs like Debra Dill’s are imbued with a new kind of importance. The hanging flower baskets will remind us of — and may be the first to invite us back into — the heart of our beautiful thriving city.

By Lisa Reddick

Edmonds in Bloom