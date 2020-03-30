From Nurse Stefan: Spread the word, not the virus

Edmonds resident Stefan Torres, better known as Nurse Stefan to colleagues and friends, released this new video encouraging everyone to stay home to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Torres left Swedish Edmonds a few months ago to focus on online health information videos through his Children’s Health Project. But he said he would be returning to work at Swedish — working through an agency to assist the hospital’s emergency department.

“I can’t say there wasn’t hesitation reading some of the horrific stories we’ve all been exposed to, but nonetheless I’ve been compelled to take a hiatus from the Children’s Health Project to work an assignment helping with the COVID crisis at the Emergency Department,” he said. “Knowing the risks, I have incredibly mixed emotions about this all — I don’t know what my life will look like two weeks from now, or in months to come.”

Torres said he will be “documenting my ’emotional journey’ so to speak, throughout these next several months on my YouTube channel youtube.com/NurseStefan — for anyone interested in subscribing to see the day-by-day psychological impact that’s caused between facing the COVID virus on the front-lines, and being entirely self-quarantined off-duty.”