From Nurse Stefan: Spread the word, not the virus

Edmonds resident Stefan Torres, better known as Nurse Stefan to colleagues and friends, released this new video encouraging everyone to stay home to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Torres left Swedish Edmonds a few months ago to focus on online health information videos through his Children’s Health Project. But he said he would be returning to work at Swedish — working through an agency to assist the hospital’s emergency department.
“I can’t say there wasn’t hesitation reading some of the horrific stories we’ve all been exposed to, but nonetheless I’ve been compelled to take a hiatus from the Children’s Health Project to work an assignment helping with the COVID crisis at the Emergency Department,” he said. “Knowing the risks, I have incredibly mixed emotions about this all — I don’t know what my life will look like two weeks from now, or in months to come.”
Torres said he will be “documenting my ’emotional journey’ so to speak, throughout these next several months on my YouTube channel youtube.com/NurseStefan — for anyone interested in subscribing to see the day-by-day psychological impact that’s caused between facing the COVID virus on the front-lines, and being entirely self-quarantined off-duty.”
People can also send questions for a Live Q&A Torres will be doing on his YouTube channel. Those can be submitted to questions@nursestefan.comWe have profiled Torres for his past accolades, including 2019 recognition by the UW Bothell Alumni Council as the first recipient of the new UW Bothell Alumni of the Year award, chosen out of 21,000 alumni from over 30 years. Second, UW’s School of Nursing named him among 100 Distinguished Nurses of Influence over the last 100 years — one of only two male nurses recognized.
In addition, Torres won first prize in a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Nurses Week contest for his achievements.
A local bus driver has just died of the virus. It seems he knew full well the danger and even posted about it it February, but needed the income to support his family. And here is Nurse Stephan returning to the front lines.
Our healthcare workers, bus drivers, those who serve us at the grocery store, the person who delivers groceries or the mail, the clergy, all will be staying at their posts when needed
I think we need to honor and thank these people, who for various reasons stay at work. It is not exaggerating too much to say we are at war, in a new kind of way, and that, whether labeled as Public Servants or not, they are in effect just that, or like soldiers in the front lines.
I hope that both now and after this we may honor them all in some way. We don’t give medals for “ordinary” people who do their duty in dangerous times. But I hope we can keep them in mind, praise and thank them, and do our best to support them.