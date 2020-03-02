Get ready for these Edmonds International Women’s Day events March 8

A reminder that the second annual Edmonds celebration of International Women’s Day is set for Sunday, March 8.

Organized by Edmonds resident Alicia Crank, activities include:

Ladies Who Brunch

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

190 Sunset

A 90-minute networking lunch-and-learn session where women in the community will connect and engage in conversation. Speakers include:

Laura Clise, Founder & CEO, Intentionalist (https://intentionalist.com)

Shaunta Hyde, Managing Director of Community Relations at Alaska Airlines (and Edmonds resident)

Colleen O’Brien, Managing Editor and Morning News Anchor at KIRO Radio (and Edmonds resident)

Tickets and additional information are available on the Facebook event page.

Hall of Heroines

2:30-5:30 p.m.

Edmonds Yacht Club

The Hall of Heroines will be an interactive activity where girls and women of all ages can visit and chat with a diverse group of local women heroes (free to attend):

Melissa Beard, Senior Firefighter, South County Fire

Julie Govantes, Detective, Edmonds Police Department

Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger, Earth Scientist and Former NASA Astronaut

Kelly Stephens-Tysland,- U.S. Women’s Hockey Olympian and Lynnwood Business Owner

Daria J. Willis, Ph.D, – President, Everett Community College

Lynne Varner, – Associate Vice Chancellor, Washington State University Everett

Click here for more information.

Free Your Mind

6:30-9 p.m.

Edmonds Yacht Club

Speaker submissions (from those ages 14 and up) are still being accepted for this event, which will also be free to attend. Free Your Mind is an opportunity to hear viewpoints from various Edmonds women on topics that hit close to home for them, along with two featured speakers around the #EachforEqual theme. There will also be a short open-mic session. Apply to be a Free Your Mind session speaker.

Click here for more information and event tickets.

LUNAFEST Film Festival (hosted by Girls on The Run Snohomish County

5 p.m.

Edmonds Community College Black Box Theater

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County — a 10-week empowerment and fitness program for girls in third through sixth grades — will be hosting LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities.

The film festival will be at 5 p.m. March 8 in The Black Box Theater at Edmonds Community College. It highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films — recommended for ages 14-plus — range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run of Snohomish County and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. So far, the film festival — which was created and is funded by LUNA nutrition bars — has raised more than $5 million for nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and are available to purchase at www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.