Gilbert & Sullivan Society holding annual gala at ECA March 7

The Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan Society is holding its Annual Gala this Saturday, March 7, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. They are getting ready for their summer performances of The Pirates of Penzance.

The gala will feature some of the society’s star performers, including Dave Ross, a talented singer when he’s not on the radio.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with a champagne reception featuring hors d’oeuvres along with wines contributed by Ste Michelle Estates .

The concert starts at 2 p.m. in the auditorium, showcasing talented performers who will dazzle you as they perform selections from Gilbert & Sullivan. Production and direction is by Philip Lacey with music direction by Maestro Bernard Kwiram.



The Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan Society is an award-winning, volunteer-run organization that has been producing Gilbert & Sullivan operas since 1954.