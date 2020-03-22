Good works: Edmonds in Bloom members spruce up ECA grounds

Members of Edmonds in Bloom gathered at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Saturday to refresh the garden beds of the performing arts center.
While this is Edmonds in Bloom’s 25th anniversary, plans for spring/summer projects and special events are a little uncertain, President Carol Murray notes, “gardeners by nature are hopeful and resilient.”
Murray joined Edmonds in Bloom members Maxine Mitchell and Bill Mitchell to install four new containers in front of the building, planted with dwarf coral bark maples. Meanwhile, around the corner, Ken Marvel and Terri Alexander weeded one of the garden beds.
“There is something life-giving about being outdoors, digging in the dirt, while giving back to our community,” Murray said. “In spite of the challenges that surround us – it was a very good day!”
Thank you for coming out to keep ECA looking beautiful! Great work
But even great events like this need to be conducted within today’s reality of Social Distancing. These volunteers would have been better advised to work individually around the grounds, instead of congregating together. We all have to do our part in this crisis.
You took the words out of my mouth. Social distancing is a responsibility that we all have for each other. Volunteering to garden the ECA grounds is a wonderful, generous thing, but it could have been done in a more socially-responsible way.