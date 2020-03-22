Good works: Edmonds in Bloom members spruce up ECA grounds

Members of Edmonds in Bloom gathered at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Saturday to refresh the garden beds of the performing arts center.

While this is Edmonds in Bloom’s 25th anniversary, plans for spring/summer projects and special events are a little uncertain, President Carol Murray notes, “gardeners by nature are hopeful and resilient.”

Murray joined Edmonds in Bloom members Maxine Mitchell and Bill Mitchell to install four new containers in front of the building, planted with dwarf coral bark maples. Meanwhile, around the corner, Ken Marvel and Terri Alexander weeded one of the garden beds.

“There is something life-giving about being outdoors, digging in the dirt, while giving back to our community,” Murray said. “In spite of the challenges that surround us – it was a very good day!”