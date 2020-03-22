Good works: Surprise gift of milk will help Edmonds children and families

When Edmonds restaurant owners Andrew Leckie and Shubert Ho received a call from their food delivery service, they got a surprise that lets them help schools and food banks during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Now, their cooler at Bar Dojo is filled to the top with milk — five pallets of fresh milk; that’s 80 cases.

Merlino Foods in South Seattle no longer needed the milk because the restaurants they supply were shut down to help stop the virus spread.

Ho and Leckie have contacted local food banks and food programs for children to make sure this fresh milk finds the right home.

— By Bob Throndsen