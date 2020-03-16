Governor to announce statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars Monday

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee Sunday night said he will be signing a statewide emergency proclamation Monday to temporarily shut down restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities.
Restaurant will be allowed to provide take-out and delivery services but no in-person dining will be permitted.
The action is based on “the explosion of COVID-19 in our state and globally,” Inslee said.
The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Additionally, all gatherings with over 50 participants are prohibited and all gatherings under 50 participants are prohibited unless previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing are met,” the governor said Sunday night.
“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus,” Inslee said. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”
The Department of Health, King County announced that the actions will be taken immediately, Inslee said, noting that King County “has been the hotbed of this outbreak and has the largest population center in the state.”
More details will be included in a media briefing Monday morning, the governor said.
Could you please try to assemble a list of Edmonds restaurants that will provide take out and delivery during this shutdown? It would be helpful to know which restaurants we can support at this extraordinarily difficult time.
We will be on this first thing tomorrow. Also, the chamber has started a list of who is doing takeout and it’s available on their website: https://edmondschamber.com. And we just posted it here: https://myedmondsnews.com/2020/03/a-partial-list-of-edmonds-restaurants-offering-takeout-and-delivery/
I just ate at Salt and Iron, and it was great to have such a nice meal with such great people that work there. Edmonds really has an amazing community, and I hope that everyone who is able to will continue to support our small businesses to make it through this.
Just remember that on the Princess Cruise where everyone onboard was tested, 60% of those infected with Corona virus were asymptomatic. That means that while most of the people who have any symptoms are likely to be very careful, it is most likely that infections will come from people with no symptoms at all. That is why handwashing is so critical.
I would hope that the chamber of commerce or other philanthropists would get hand sanitizer from places like stockmycloset.com, or similar places where they have over 1000 sanitizer supply stock on hand (at least as of today). Having those available for all businesses is very important for them to safely remain open.
We have to think of how our economy will work after this closure decree, and hand washing and sanitizer will likely be a critical component of that.
You can go onto Grubhub or DoorDash and there are a bunch of them.