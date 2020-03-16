Governor to announce statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars Monday

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee Sunday night said he will be signing a statewide emergency proclamation Monday to temporarily shut down restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities.

Restaurant will be allowed to provide take-out and delivery services but no in-person dining will be permitted.

The action is based on “the explosion of COVID-19 in our state and globally,” Inslee said.

The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Additionally, all gatherings with over 50 participants are prohibited and all gatherings under 50 participants are prohibited unless previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing are met,” the governor said Sunday night.

“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus,” Inslee said. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”

The Department of Health, King County announced that the actions will be taken immediately, Inslee said, noting that King County “has been the hotbed of this outbreak and has the largest population center in the state.”

More details will be included in a media briefing Monday morning, the governor said.