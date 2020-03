In this time of social distancing, the City of Edmonds is asking residents who want to report gatherings of more than 10 to call the Snohomish Health District — which has authority over this activity — rather than 911 or the Edmonds Police Department.

The statewide phone number to report is 800-525-0127 — press #.

City officials note that these calls regarding gatherings are taking up valuable resources from those on the front lines — and who need to respond to emergencies.