Homage closes Lynnwood office to the public through March 20

Lynnwood-based Homage, which provides services to older adults and those with disabilities in Snohomish County, announced Saturday it is closing its offices on 196th Street Southwest to the public at least until March 20.
All but essential staff will be teleworking “to hope prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Homage said in an announcement.
“At Homage, we take the health and safety of our staff and community very seriously,” the announcement said. “We serve over 25,000 older adults and people with disabilities each year who are susceptible to this disease. In addition, 35% of Homage’s staff are over the age of 60 and are also at risk.”
Homage said it will maintain business operations by phone to serve clients. Call 425-513-1900 for services.
Other announced changes include:
- The Center for Healthy Living will be closed until further notice. Takeout meals will be available for clients between the hours of 11a- 1p (please check homage.org for more information)
- Meals on Wheels will continue to operate on usual routes and are providing meals for vulnerable seniors whose senior centers have closed. Clients have also been supplied with emergency/shelf stable meals for five days.
- Homage’s Mardi Gras fundraiser that had been set for March 6 was postponed for a later date. Online donations will be accepted at www.homage.org/giving.
- DART and TAP buses are operating as usual. Due to a reduced number of travelers, most routes will include only essential and medical appointments. The bus cleaning schedule has increased to twice daily and all high touch areas will be wiped down with disinfectant several times per day.
- Volunteers have been released until further notice.