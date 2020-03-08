Homage closes Lynnwood office to the public through March 20

Lynnwood-based Homage, which provides services to older adults and those with disabilities in Snohomish County, announced Saturday it is closing its offices on 196th Street Southwest to the public at least until March 20.

All but essential staff will be teleworking “to hope prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Homage said in an announcement.

“At Homage, we take the health and safety of our staff and community very seriously,” the announcement said. “We serve over 25,000 older adults and people with disabilities each year who are susceptible to this disease. In addition, 35% of Homage’s staff are over the age of 60 and are also at risk.”

Homage said it will maintain business operations by phone to serve clients. Call 425-513-1900 for services.

Other announced changes include: