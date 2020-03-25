How to donate needed medical supplies to Swedish locations, including Edmonds

Want to help local hospitals during this time of need? Swedish Medical Center Foundation has provided the following list of needed medical supplies:

Swedish notes that to ensure staff and financial resources can stay focused on addressing this pandemic, you are asked to only donate items that we can use for the COVID-19 response.

List of need items:

  • Most needed: Disposable face masks- all types, especially N95 masks. Masks must be individually wrapped or in their original packaging.
  • Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Systems
  • Clear face shields
  • Clear safety/medical glasses or goggles
  • Exam and surgical gloves
  • Isolation gowns
  • Disinfecting wipes
  • Hand sanitizer

At the moment, they are not accepting handmade masks.

Where to deliver the items?

Donations can be dropped-off at the Swedish loading docks in Edmonds, First Hill, Ballard, Cherry Hill and Issaquah.

Or they can be shipped to:

Swedish Medical Center

Attn: Receiving Dock – Kevin Christ

747 Broadway

Seattle WA 98122

 

