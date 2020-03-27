In an open letter, Edmonds mayor asks landlords to work with business tenants

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson on Friday posted an open letter to Edmonds commercial property owners, asking them to “find a way to work with tenants to weather this financial storm.”

“Perhaps you can consider delaying rent payments or spreading payments out over a longer period of time,” Nelson said in a letter that was posted on Facebook and sent by email to local business organizations. “We understand that not every property owner has this flexibility. These are tough times for you as well. But I am hopeful that a call to your tenants may lead to some type of arrangement that could bring relief. Any creative solution is welcome. Your business tenants are doing the best they can right now.”

City of Edmonds spokesperson Jamie Holter said that the letter will also be sent via U.S. mail to property owners over the next week.

Here is the full text of the letter: