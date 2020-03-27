In an open letter, Edmonds mayor asks landlords to work with business tenants

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson on Friday posted an open letter to Edmonds commercial property owners, asking them to “find a way to work with tenants to weather this financial storm.”
“Perhaps you can consider delaying rent payments or spreading payments out over a longer period of time,” Nelson said in a letter that was posted on Facebook and sent by email to local business organizations. “We understand that not every property owner has this flexibility. These are tough times for you as well. But I am hopeful that a call to your tenants may lead to some type of arrangement that could bring relief. Any creative solution is welcome. Your business tenants are doing the best they can right now.”
City of Edmonds spokesperson Jamie Holter said that the letter will also be sent via U.S. mail to property owners over the next week.
Here is the full text of the letter:
OPEN LETTER TO EDMONDS COMMERCIAL PROPERTY OWNERS
I know I don’t need to tell you that we are living through extraordinary times right now. Streets are empty and business are hurting. As Mayor of Edmonds, my staff and I are working with local businesses, connecting people to state and local support, and doing extra marketing, communications and promotion to encourage residents to buy gift cards now to use later when this crisis is over.
But it is still not enough, and we need your help.
I am appealing to you to work with your tenants to find ways to weather this financial storm. Perhaps you can consider delaying rent payments or spreading payments out over a longer period of time. We understand that not every property owner has this flexibility. These are tough times for you as well. But I am hopeful that a call to your tenants may lead to some type of arrangement that could bring relief. Any creative solution is welcome. Your business tenants are doing the best they can right now.
When we come out the other side of this crisis, we want Edmonds to get back in business. We want stores to thrive. We do not want empty windows or vacant storefronts. It is in all our interest to keep Edmonds in business.
Our local economy has been great for the last several years and your Edmonds Chamber, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, and the City have been working together seamlessly to turn Edmonds into a destination spot. We’ve been profiled in Alaska Airlines Magazine, been featured on local news programs, and were designated as the state’s very first Creative District. Our businesses are unique and making a name for themselves on a national scale!
We are working hard to keep spirits and business up. I am appealing to you to please work with your tenants so we can get through these challenging times together and come out an even stronger community.
Thank you
Mayor Mike
Thanks Mayor Mike,
I’s sure your staff has done the research to show you who are the landlords in much of the down town section of town. DT can be defined in a number of ways but if we look at DT as the fountain plus something like this: North a block, East 2 blocks, South 3 blocks, and west to the water that encompasses the area most folks would like to protect both for businesses and “small town feel” It is our “Ed Land”, better than “Main Street USA” at a Disney Theme Park. Many of the landlords are local families who have owned the property for many years. These families while probably very interested to help have bills to pay too. One of the largest bill is their property tax, due shortly. Looking up the tax history of one of the buildings shows an increase tax bill of $200/mo. Not only is it an increase of taxes, the bill is due soon.
If we could create a way to delay the tax bill that would be helpful. Problem is those payments need to flow to all the entities like the library, hospital district, schools and City of Edmonds. We need a system that would allow the County an advance on their collections while providing them the funds to disperse to others. A zero interest loan from the feds would work and the taxes could be paid later to pay back the loan. Big loan for the tax bill all of Edmonds is about to pay is about half of the $1.1b. Just for the footprint of the ESD that number would be 3 times that.
After all of this is over Edmonds need to carefully assess the creation of some sort of a preservation zone for the what we all love about “Ed Land”. Such a community discussion is needed to see if and how would could create and fund such a preservation zone in the heart of DT.
I would expect in today’s unique situation all landlords will be as accommodating as possible for their tenants because most potential tenants are also in no better shape financially.