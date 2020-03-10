Inaugural breakfast in Lynnwood April 21 for SnoCo Women in Business

A new organization, SnoCo Women in Business, is holding its an inaugural breakfast Tuesday, April 21 in Lynnwood. Open to all Snohomish County residents — women and men — the goal is to provide “a unified community for collaboration, education and empowerment supporting the business success of women.”

The event will be at SERVPRO of Lynnwood, 19327 21st Ave. W., Lynnwood, from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. April 21. Cost is $25 for Lynnwood Chamber members and $30 for non-members. Space is limited to the first 40 registrants.

You can learn more and register here.