International Women’s Day celebrated in Edmonds

Edmonds International Women’s Day panelist Shaunta Hyde, far right, speaks as event organizer and moderator Alicia Crank, far left, looks on. To Crank’s right are the two other panelists — Laura Clise and Colleen O’Brien. (Photo by Teresa Wippel)

A group of 50 women — from city councilmembers to business owners to community leaders — gathered at 190 Sunset on Sunday to celebrate the second annual Edmonds International Women’s Day.

The brainchild of Edmond resident and YWCA corporate relations officer Alicia Crank, this year’s event featured networking, brunch and a panel of speakers. Planned for months, the day was originally envisioned to also include youth-focused events such as a Hall of Heroines where girls could meet women in a range of career fields, and a film festival. Those events were postponed due to concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus, although organizers hope to reschedule them for a later date.

“Even though we’re a small community, we are packed with dynamic women,” Crank said in her  remarks welcoming attendees.

Panelists included Laura Clise, founder and CEO, of Intentionalist, an online guide “to intentional spending” that supports small businesses and diverse local communities; and two Edmonds residents — Shaunta Hyde, managing director of community relations at Alaska Airlines and Colleen O’Brien, managing editor and morning news anchor at KIRO Radio.

All three panelists discussed the challenges they faced while navigating their career paths as women, and also took questions from the audience.

 

