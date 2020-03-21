Introducing our new advertiser — Nile Broady of Century 21

We are pleased to introduce you to our newest advertiser Nile Broady of Century 21. He has a refreshing perspective that he shares here.

“I’m blessed to do what I love! There’s nothing better than helping people achieve their dreams. It’s such a privilege to meet great people who want to improve their lives. From the financial side to the aesthetic, each property and client is special, making each day a new adventure. It’s my responsibility to make your dreams into reality. With the markets in turmoil, wise investors are turning to real estate because it is a more stable industry. I look forward to finding the opportunities of tomorrow with you!”

He can be reached at 206-822-2609 or nile.broady@century21.com.