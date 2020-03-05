Law professor to talk about First Amendment at March 7 Edmonds Library presentation

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution upholds a list of personal freedoms and rights, but what does that mean for you and me? The Edmonds Library will host an event Saturday, March 7 that will bring some clarity to the complicated issues of guaranteeing freedom of religion, expression, assembly and the right to petition.

During the meeting, Seattle University law professor David Skover will speak about the legal meanings behind the First Amendment. The hour-long event will begin at 12 noon.

In addition to teaching at Seattle University, Skover has authored and co-authored a number of books on discourse and dissent, and written numerous articles for various law journals including the Harvard Law Review, Yale Law Review and Stanford Law Review.

Saturday’s program is being presented in partnership with the Peter Puget chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Edmonds Library is located at 650 Main St. in Edmonds.