Letter to the editor: ACE opposes state legislative overreach into local zoning decisions

Editor,

The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) opposes state legislation that would preempt the ability of local governments to make their own zoning decisions. Local jurisdictions such as Edmonds planning for growth can and do zone for ADUs, duplexes, triplexes, and other multi-family housing. This is a good thing.

The state is ill-equipped to tell local communities where in residential areas housing must be placed. It is a huge mistake to try to legislate state solutions to local housing needs and it negatively impacts local residents who seek to be involved in these decisions for their communities.

Edmonds residents and residents of other cities are understandably concerned about the state’s newfound interest in local zoning decisions. Among other cities, Bothell, Issaquah, Lake Forest Park, Mountlake Terrace, Lakewood, Pasco, Spokane Valley and Tacoma are all speaking out against these proposals. Similar concerns have been shared.

We hope that the City of Edmonds is being very proactive with the Association of Washington Cities and the city’s lobbyist in Olympia to oppose taking away local control of zoning decisions. In particular, as several local legislators are bill sponsors, it is important that these local senators and representatives quickly hear from city government and residents.

Damian King

President, The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds