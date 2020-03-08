Letter to the editor: Caring for each other, neighbor to neighbor

I just posted this on my Nextdoor neighborhood forum and have been encouraging others to do something similar in whatever community forums they have available. There have been over 200 responses and all of them are offerings of help (none — yet — requests for assistance!). I have also created a form to request assistance that is tied to a spreadsheet where folks who have offered help can keep track of needs and volunteer to help meet those needs. I thought this might be an encouraging news item in these crazy days.

***********************

Neighbor to neighbor – Caring for each other in these times

No matter where you come down on your opinions of our current health crisis, it is increasingly apparent that many are suffering. Whether that’s from anxiety-fear, actual illness, or from more practical issues like lost wages, lost business, children or family members needing care because schools or businesses are closed, or any of the other manifestations of this health crisis.

How can we, as compassionate, caring neighbors help support each other? I propose we use this forum to post needs and resources.

If you have a need for someone to drop off a meal, pick up groceries or prescriptions, etc. because you are self quarantined — post that request here. If you have children who need care because their school is closed or other activities have been canceled – post it here.

If you are financially suffering due to lost work or business due to the panic, post it here.

If you just need to talk to a caring person about your fear and anxiety, post it here.

If you can provide a meal, pick up food or prescriptions, help with child or pet or elder care, or any other service, post it here.

If you can give someone part-time work or help financially, post it here.

If you are a compassionate, skilled listener – especially if you are a trained companion and able to offer pro-bono assistance, post it here.

Let’s decide that we are going to act in love and compassion, not fear and divisiveness. Let’s use this forum to ask for what we need and provide what we can for each other.

Let’s demonstrate that even as media tells us we are divided, we know, believe, and act as one community regardless of our differences.

Shall we?