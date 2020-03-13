Letter to the editor: COVID-19, Act Two

Editor:

In my 80-plus years on this planet I can’t recall a more serious global threat to our health, financial stability and morale than the Covid 19 pandemic. In a matter of a couple of weeks, we have witnessed a threat to mankind that has struck fear and uncertainty into every corner of the world.

Today there appears to be some light shining at the end of a very dark tunnel. The biggest need that we, in the United States, have, has been an accurate, readily available, test for COVID-19. According to many news sources, it appears that the testing will soon be in broad distribution.

At the same time, out of necessity, many of our day-to-day activities have been greatly altered. The governor has ordered massive school closures and restrictions on the number of people that can gather. There are drastic changes in the way people go about their work and, on top of that, the closure of all of our entertainment outlets from concerts and plays to every form of sports, such as all professional sports, as well as the tournaments that were scheduled for the next few weeks.

Here comes the light!….Naturally the first to be tested are the people most at risk and the medical personnel that are desperately needed for the rest of us. Why not make the second tier of those to be tested all of the athletes, coaches and their support staff, performers and entertainers and all of their personnel? Use our vast media resources and TV networks to record the professional teams and the amateur sports competition as well as the concerts and Broadway plays that would allow all of us to get back to some semblance of normalcy. There is nothing that would be better at turning the tide of fear and uncertainty then bringing back the things that the masses of people enjoy and look forward to.

Lights! Cameras! Action!

May the best team (your team) win!

Dick Van Hollebeke

Edmonds