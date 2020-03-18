Letter to the editor: Our seniors need your help

During these times of uncertainty, due to COVID-19, many of us are feeling anxious and are concerned for those most vulnerable, people over 60 years old, and individuals with underlying health conditions. Many of our seniors are concerned about leaving the house. While many of our seniors have family and a large social support system, many do not. Our isolated seniors do not have family members and neighbors who are able to help them during these difficult times.

As the social worker at the Edmonds Senior Center (ESC), I get multiple phone calls a day from concerned seniors and their family members that live in other parts of the country. The ESC staff, along with other community members, have been discussing ways to help this isolated group of seniors. We have decided that we can be a bridge that connects those that need help to those who would like to help.

One way our seniors need assistance is through physical tasks. This could entail getting groceries, running errands, light yard work, and/or even taking their garbage can out to the street. Our low-income seniors also need assistance with food and paying for medicine. To assure safety we are taking two steps. First, we conduct background checks for all volunteers. Second, we are in regular contact with Verdant Health Commission regarding safest practices to avoid transmitting the virus unintentionally.

If you need assistance or would like to offer assistance, please contact Michelle Reitan at 425-954-2523. You may also email me at michelle.reitan@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org.

Another way you can help is through financial assistance. We have established a “Helping Hands Fund.” The contributions will be used to help purchase food and other needed items. If you would like to make a donation to our Helping Hands Fund, please go to our website: www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org. Click on donate, where you can designate our “Helping Hands” fund.

Even in less stressful times, seniors experience social isolation and loneliness. These experiences increase in times like these. Remember to look out for the seniors within our community. Please consider reaching out and checking in on them with a simple phone call or other friendly means to let them know you are thinking of, and caring for, them.

Thank You!

Michelle Reitan, MSW

Edmonds Senior Center