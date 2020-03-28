Letter to the editor: Protect our grocery workers

Editor:

As a grocery shopper and a retail consumer, I am not comforted by the “appearance of normal” at grocery stores.

I do note that most retail and food service personnel have donned latex gloves, but I truly wish to see face masks on everyone who interacts with the public, from personnel who handle our produce items, to the cashiers that scan purchased items through the check out and payment for goods.

It is noted that many retailers are adding a few extra $ per hours, called “hazard pay” to their store personnel, at least on a temporary basis. If it’s called “hazard pay,” this would indicate the harm that employees experience by continuing to do their jobs.

Logically, protective gear would be issued to individuals working in situations that are considered “hazardous” right?

Yes the U-scan counters reduce the interactions between consumer and store employees.

Yes I can order groceries online from Amazon, but I ant to shop local…keep folks at my local stores like PCC supported with purchases so their workers still have a paycheck.

I’ve observed “distancing measures” in place, tapes that mark out spacing on the floors of the checkout lines. Clerks furiously spraying/cleaning all surfaces before the next customer is summoned to the kiosk.

Safeway and Costco stores have erected Plexiglas barriers between the consumer and the cashiers, but very few wear protective masks.

The “special hours” for patrons over 60… these are all great, but more is needed.

Please, please stores — update your policies and protect everyone, on both sides of the counter.

Store managers and corporate executives…get over the need for appearances. We are way past normal…

Kathy Passage

Edmonds