Long-time ACE president John Reed dies after contracting COVID-19

Edmonds resident John Reed, longtime president of the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE), died Sunday, March 29 after contracting COVID-19.

ACE recognized Reed in late February for his 13 years of service leading the organization.

The 74-year-old Reed was ACE president from 2006-2019. Although he was retired from his role as president, he remained active as an ACE board member.

Reed, who had lived in Edmonds for more than 40 years, had been serving as a member of the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission. He also is a former member of the Edmonds Planning Board.

Current ACE president Damian King, who first met Reed after joining ACE in 2009, recalled Reed mentioning that he tested positive for COVID-19 March 16. Reed had been recovering at home, King said, but was taken to Swedish Edmonds last Wednesday, March 25, when his conditioned worsened.

King said he was shocked by the news of Reed’s passing.

“John did so much for the community of Edmonds,” King said.”He was a friend.”

Reed was preceded in death by his wife Gretchen, who passed away in 2014.

Edmonds City Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas said that both John and Gretchen Reed “wanted nothing more than to help Edmonds stay a wonderful place to live and work.”

Reed was passionate about the mission of ACE and its advocacy efforts to retain Edmonds’ small-town atmosphere and preserve its livability. With Reed at the helm, ACE was active in local politics, sponsoring candidate forums for Edmonds City Council, mayor and port commission elections.

“John’s dedication to ACE was truly remarkable,” said Fraley-Monillas, an ACE member. “Many times John would donate his own money to ensure our goals are represented.”

Fraley-Monillas described Reed as “fair, honest, non-partisan,” as well as “a loving husband, father, grandfather and a good friend to many of us.”

John Reed had two adult children. His daughter Rebecca Linville posted to his Facebook page Sunday announcing his death, stating that “our hearts are broken. Today we lost our beloved Dad/Grandpa.”

“I don’t have words right now to describe the shock and pain of the last 10ish days,” Linville wrote. “Our peace has come from envisioning what a sweet reunion with my mom he’s having today.”