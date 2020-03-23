Looking for a project you can do at home? Call an older relative for family history

Here’s a potential “win/win” for those who are staying home during the COVID-19 outbreak. Edmonds resident Maggie Fimia suggests connecting via phone with your older relatives, who may have an abundance of stories and information about your family.

“I recommend giving them a call — starting with the oldest — and getting them talking about their childhood, their parents and grandparents,” said Fimia, who owns Welcome Home Family History Services. “Just google “questions to ask your older relatives” and a host of sites will pop up. Information that they can give you about names, dates, places in five minutes could potentially take you five years to find on your own.”

And just as history repeats itself, family history also repeats — good things and bad, Fimia said. “For instance, there may be mental health issues, alcoholism, other medical issues in the family (save these questions for the end). But also they know about what people did for a living, what talents and strengths they had – what they learned about how to get through really tough times.

“Start with easy questions, listen for when they may need to stop and pick up at another time. Record them if possible, and find out who has the family photos and records and if they know of relatives in other countries,” she added.