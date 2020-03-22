Lunch is served in downtown Edmonds– with a healthy side of social distancing

The famous Edmonds Kind of Positivity was on full display Saturday afternoon, as blue skies and sunshine beckoned folks out to enjoy the fresh air — and an appropriately socially-distanced al fresco lunch, courtesy of several downtown restaurants.

It was all smiles at A Very Taki Tiki as Bryan Benn greeted walkers at the newly installed window counter offering up a selection of to-go menu item for the perfect picnic. Just steps away, staff at Mar-Ket were busy with a line of customers ordering take-out fish and chips, ahi tacos, and their famous lobster rolls.

Down the street and around the corner, Church Key Pub opened their new window counter, where customers can order up a to-go pub dinner and fill their growlers with artisan beer at the same time.

A partial list of other downtown favorites open for biz include Epulo, Chanterelle, SanKai Sushi, Thai Cottage and the Edmonds Bakery. See our restaurant list for more local places to grab that great meal.

It’s a great way to take a break from cabin fever, eat well and support our local businesses during this difficult time. So – what’s your excuse? Lunch is served!

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel