Mayor activates City of Edmonds COVID-19 Response Group

Addressing concerns related to the coronavirus disease outbreak, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson announced Monday that he is activating a City of Edmonds COVID-19 Response Group.

The group, which includes select city staff and a hospital representative, “is tasked with preparing and responding to likely impacts to our city from the coronavirus,” Nelson said. “This includes protecting the public and staff, ensuring critical city functions remain operational, and providing timely communications to the public.”

Nelson said that key emergency management staff have been monitoring the crisis since January and have been updating the city’s emergency plans and preparations.

In addition to the response group, the city’s website has been updated with online resources from the

Snohomish Health District. The goal is to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus that causes coronavirus disease and to support the response efforts by sharing reliable information, the mayor said.

The online topics include guidance for people who are at high risk for serious illness, businesses and employees, and child care providers, as well as common questions about the coronavirus.

The Snohomish Health District and its medical professionals are the lead government agency in our

county for this outbreak. Regularly updated COVID-19 information from the Snohomish Health District can be found at www.snohd.org/484/Novel-Coronavirus-2019.