Mayor activates City of Edmonds COVID-19 Response Group

Addressing concerns related to the coronavirus disease outbreak, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson announced Monday that he is activating a City of Edmonds COVID-19 Response Group.
The group, which includes select city staff and a hospital representative, “is tasked with preparing and responding to likely impacts to our city from the coronavirus,” Nelson said. “This includes protecting the public and staff, ensuring critical city functions remain operational, and providing timely communications to the public.”
Nelson said that key emergency management staff have been monitoring the crisis since January and have been updating the city’s emergency plans and preparations.
In addition to the response group, the city’s website has been updated with online resources from the
Snohomish Health District. The goal is to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus that causes coronavirus disease and to support the response efforts by sharing reliable information, the mayor said.
The online topics include guidance for people who are at high risk for serious illness, businesses and employees, and child care providers, as well as common questions about the coronavirus.
The Snohomish Health District and its medical professionals are the lead government agency in our
county for this outbreak. Regularly updated COVID-19 information from the Snohomish Health District can be found at www.snohd.org/484/Novel-Coronavirus-2019.
Make sure that library is clean!! Lots of people in there..so no homeless in the lobby, and clean all areas. PLease
Let’s hire the homeless to clean the library!
How about instead of “no homeless” in the lobby, there is plenty of educational posters regarding hand washing and hygiene as well as ample hand sanitizer available to all. That would be a lot more inclusive to everyone.
I had to ask 3 times for hand sanitizer today at the post office. It was by her machine. I had to use their pen connected to iPad to pay..did not look clean. She pretended no to know what I meant…I now have a big container that is traveling with me..
Mayor needs to place in many areas…
Good luck with that..you apparently haven’t went to library and heard the yelling and disturbing the other inclusive people…
Great job mayor. Would strategically placed hand wash stations help?
I’d like to see the poster in this notice, placed EVERYWHERE!!
About the library, they have a wonderful online presence. You can check out books, audiobooks and look for content all from the comfort of your couch. No need to go to the physical library at all. Perhaps myedmondsnews can do an informational article on it. It is a fabulous service in normal times.
The library is fabulous for adults and kids…just use common sense and clean your area.