Mayor calls emergency Edmonds City Council meeting for 2 PM Sunday

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson is convening an emergency city council meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, to ask for approval to broaden his ability to legally expand the Shelter in Place effort in Edmonds.

This is a public meeting but it is a virtual one, so it will be broadcast at 2 p.m. via the city’s website and on cable TV channel 21. The council chambers will open at 2 p.m. as is required by law, but city officials ask that residents make the choice to stay home and watch it online or on TV.

“It is clear that too few people are abiding by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations on social distancing and this is endangering our residents,” the city said in a Facebook post.

We’ll provide a recap of the meeting later Sunday.