Mayor calls emergency Edmonds City Council meeting for 2 PM Sunday

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson is convening an emergency city council meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, to ask for approval to broaden his ability to legally expand the Shelter in Place effort in Edmonds.
This is a public meeting but it is a virtual one, so it will be broadcast at 2 p.m. via the city’s website and on cable TV channel 21. The council chambers will open at 2 p.m. as is required by law, but city officials ask that residents make the choice to stay home and watch it online or on TV.
“It is clear that too few people are abiding by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations on social distancing and this is endangering our residents,” the city said in a Facebook post.
We’ll provide a recap of the meeting later Sunday.
If we go to Shelter In Place, I’d be grateful for very clear directives. I often drive to the bowl and park, and have found many good walks where even in the best of times and in sunny weather I rarely see anyone, and then at distance. Also, I was hoping to drive up to the mountains for some solitary hikes – will this be possible/legal? There are many good unused walks around Edmonds – especially the hillier ones!
I’m all for stringent measures and will certainly obey them – but please let us know what – if anything – we can still do for outdoor exercise!
As soon as mayor issues the actual order we will write about it. In my brief conversation with Mayor Nelson prior to the meeting today, he said there will be allowances for “basic functions” including walking your dog, going to the store, going to work. Exactly what all will be included is unclear right now.
No dog – I just want to walk me! 🙂
I agree thinking there is just too many people that are being careless and endangering the welfare of others.
I own a small business in Woodinville. Single office. Work with one other person doing medical billing for doctors. I drive alone. No stores. No stops. No bank. No post office. Just home and Office. Can I continue to do that. Crucial to get the billing done for these doctors.
“Renters are disappearing”.
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/widespread-panic-hits-commercial-property-markets-deals-implode-renters-disappear
While the Council and Mayor are going to vote to put a moratorium on evictions, the opposite will happen… theres a surplus of property and not enough renters. Property owners will need to beg people to stay. I recommend property owners negotiating a new [fresh] leases with tenants asap. The owner of my building came by and dropped off a letter saying they’d work with the businesses.
Since HSAC has closed, I have been walking/hiking the hills of Edmonds and in the last week lost 6 pounds! More than any week at the gym. We have some GOOD hills here. Main St from 9th Ave to 5 Corners is great & a killer. There were several other walkers out this morning & everyone had a wave, smile and distance from each other. Keep up the good work, Edmonds!
If I may, I would like to plug Feed Me Hospitality’s (Salt & Iron, Mar.Ket, Bar Dojo & more)efforts to feed the kids of Edmonds while school is out.
https://www.feedmehospitality.com/kids.
Please donate if you can. They are doing great things!
All of these comments appear to be missing the point. This article is about “shelter in place” and keeping your ‘immediate’ distance from people to lessen the chance of spreading the virus, and understanding this is serious. That’s it. It’s not about renters, or walking your dog, or nice places to walk, etc.
Have people been watching what is happening in New York? There may be significant government intervention in this state if people don’t take this seriously.
I am seeing people in our area who are obviously not distancing themselves. This is not about driving around in your car. I saw people playing volleyball on the Edmonds beach this week. I saw some folks planting flowers at the ECA within inches of each other. We saw people in West Seattle partying on the beach. None of this is ‘sensible’.
It is unfortunate that the Mayor feels the need to do this, but I personally applaud the council. Many people are not taking this virus seriously. And for heavens sake, do some of you really need an itemized “list” of what you should and shouldn’t be doing? Really?
I have heard enough very detailed information on NPR, the Seattle Times, and other places that it is certainly no mystery. The people who are not doing the right things are doing them in vary obvious ways. It’s not in the minute details.
It’s pretty sad when the government has to step in to make people do common sense things and tell fairly intelligent people what they should be doing. or not doing. It is very obvious that some people in Edmonds are not taking it seriously enough, in very obvious ways, and are risking their neighbor’s health, and potentially creating a situation that our health care system (like New York) can no longer handle.
Thank you for this ❤
Well said, thank you. Hopefully some pd this common sense will be read by the “it’s all about me” inconsiderate people out there.
Has Edmonds gone into Shelter in Place? I am out of town will I need to return home right away?
I don’t think anyone is interested in “nice places to walk.” Exercise is healthy for mind and body. We want to know to what extent that may be proscribed. I walked for over an hour today, saw almost no one, and those I did see kept a very healthy distance. I need to know if that will be permitted. If it is, so be it. But please don’t trivialize healthy, safe exerciser and wanting to know the rules.
Parties, ball games – absurd, dangerous. So let’s know what is permitted and safe, Wanting to know if you can get home from out of town seems fairly reasonable.
So yes, I’d like some sort of “list.” I know what’s healthy, what’s stupid.. But I’d like to be sure I’m not breaking a law, and I’ll obey the law. What’s wrong with wanting to know the parameters? Perhaps you are missing the point?
Will restaurant still be open for take out!?
I will post the news of the order as soon as I receive it. I don’t think there’s going to be a ban on entering or leaving the city or on getting take out or on taking a walk for that matter. Will let everyone know as soon as I can.
FYI: Cannabis is not an “intoxicant.” And why does the city council wish to “close down liquor stores?” Last time I checked, there are no more liquor stores, since liquor is now being sold in grocery and similar stores.