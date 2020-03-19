Mayor Mike’s Corner: Thank you for doing your part

First, let me say thank you. Thank you to our Edmonds City workers who continue to do their jobs in difficult conditions. Thank you to our business owners and local workers who are under significant strain to stay in business. Thank you to our residents who are doing their best to shelter in place and navigate the new term “social distancing”. And a huge thank you to our medical providers — the hospitals, the doctors, nurses, home health care, and nursing care providers who are risking their own health to keep us safe.

This is new territory for all of us and I want you to know that the city is with you. We are looking at ways to ease the financial stress for residents and businesses and keep our community as safe as possible.

Our city teams are in constant contact with Snohomish and statewide emergency officials to provide the best information and the best response tools. Many of our own employees are sheltering in place, but are still addressing customer service issues. Our public works, facilities and maintenance teams have been everywhere cleaning and disinfecting while still addressing the everyday issues that keep our city running.

We are working closely with our local businesses to think creatively about providing support. That means reaching out on their behalf to get state, federal and local financial support or even doing something small like installing new 15-minute parking signs so sit-down restaurants can become take out establishments. We are also working with our community partners like the Chamber of Commerce to provide regularly updated information.

Most importantly, we need your help. Things are evolving rapidly. The best thing you can do to slow the spread of this virus is to shelter in place, except for essential shopping; call your medical provider instead of heading to the ER; and use 911 for life-safety emergencies only. Shelter in place as much as you can to protect our elderly, our neighbors with underlying health conditions, our overburdened health care providers, our children, our families, our friends.

A group of doctors recently wrote a letter that read, in part, “If our health care system fails, then we all suffer. If the hospital is choked with COVID-19 patients, people will appendicitis, heart attacks, broken ankles and so on will not be treated. Everyone is at risk if there is a systematic failure of our health care system, not just those with COVID-19.”

We can slow the spread of this virus if we all work together as a community.

— By Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson