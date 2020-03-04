Meadowdale HS student becomes ASE-certified automotive technician

Meadowdale High School student Tynan Reymore has passed his test and is now an Automotive Service Excellence Certified Automotive Technician.
Reymore is the first student in the history of the Edmonds School District to become an ASE Certified Technician before graduating.
He has shown journeyman-level mastery in the area of engine repair.
This is fantastic. I need to do turbo swap, and valve cover gasket replacement on my N54. I wonder if he is hanging a shingle, or if the school is looking for projects.
A point worth making, during the market turn people will be hanging onto their cars longer. Mechanics are in high demand.
https://www.autonews.com/article/20180820/RETAIL05/180829995/chronic-shortage-of-service-techs-threatens-dealership-profits
I predict that a good mechanic will get $65-75/hour in the not to distant future as mechs retire and car maintenance is prioritized, up from an average of about $50/hour today.
Matt you are correct. This is an excellent career opportunity for many young people to pursue if they so choose and one that pays well. Quality dealerships also have ongoing on the job factory training to keep techs up to date on vehicle technology. One need to only select the right dealer group to work for and ask the right questions.
This is a great feat for this young man to become ASE certified. He worked hard to get it. Congratulations! I encourage other young people to pursue this career path if they are interested. Good techs are in demand and can have a career for life.
By the way, similar opportunities exist on the Heavy Duty side working as a tech for truck dealers. Freightliner, Kenworth, Peterbilt, Volvo Mack etc. are always looking for good young techs. Many dealers also offer training. This is also an excellent field if interested.
This is great. My sincerest congratulations to Tynan for this accomplishment. As a society we simply don’t appreciate and reward the technical trades as much as we should.
I have a dual education background in Social Sciences and Automotive Technology. After becoming a social worker and then marrying a social worker, I went back to community college and got an Associate degree in automotive technology and after that made a pretty good living in the auto repair industry; both as a technician and in management. I never regretted the change.