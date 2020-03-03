Neighborhood safety tops list of important factors cited by those completing Edmonds housing survey

Initial results of an online survey about housing in Edmonds are in, and respondents said that neighborhood safety was the most important factor when looking for a place to live.

In the survey, conducted for the city as part of the Edmonds Citizens’ Housing Commission project, neighborhood safety was chosen as most important by 72% of those responding. Price/rent came in second at 49%, followed by a sense of community (48%), walkability (44%) and potential to stay in the home for a long time (44%).

Other responses from the majority of survey-takers indicate concerns about or interest in the following issues:

– Lack of affordable housing in Edmonds.

– Lack of opportunities for seniors to age in place.

– Possible support for allowing detached accessory dwellings, with appropriate standards.

– Lack of housing options for people with disabilities.

– Importance of preserving small-town character of Edmonds.

For more detailed survey information, see the city’s website at www.citizenshousingcommission.org.

The city said the survey information came from 907 respondents (equal to a little over 2% of Edmonds’ population). While such online surveys are not statistically valid, they are considered to be useful tools for getting a sense of opinions, the city added.

The Citizens’ Housing Commission was established by the Edmonds City Council in 2019 to make recommendations for the council’s consideration about non-discriminatory policies to expand the range of housing over time. Commission recommendations are due by the end of 2020. Recommendations are advisory; the city council will decide on any actions, after considering public input and other information.