Nelson issues ‘stay-at-home’ order for Edmonds, with long list of exceptions

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson on Sunday issued a stay-at-home order for residents, business owners and “others who work and recreate” in the city, effective at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
“I have issued this order because we need to take more significant measures to safeguard Edmonds residents, workers and visitors during this critical period of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Nelson. said. “It is only with such extraordinary precautions that we can hope to staunch the spread of this virus and look forward to a return to normal in the not-too-distant future.”
The order came after an emergency city council meeting and unanimous 7-0 vote Sunday afternoon — the first that the council has conducted completely online in a virtual setting — that expanded the mayor’s emergency powers to declare such an order.
The order asks residents to stay home, “except for certain essential activities and work to provide essential business and government services, or perform essential public infrastructure construction.” Homeless individuals are not subject to the order.
The order includes a long list of “essential activities” that are excluded from the order:
▪ Errands to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor.
▪ Acquiring necessary services or supplies for you, your family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying home. This can include curbside pick-up, delivery, take out or drive-thru food and beverage services. Please only purchase items you immediately need and do not stockpile.
▪ Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running, provided you keep at least 6 feet of distance between others.
▪ Caring for a family member in another household.
▪ Caring for elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.
Essential business and government services include, but are not limited to, the following:
▪ Health care operations, including all training and educational programs and home health workers.
▪ Essential infrastructure, including construction of housing (residential and mixed-use), industrial and commercial projects currently underway; and operation of public transportation and utilities.
▪ Businesses that supply products or services necessary to both maintain the functionality and/or safety of equipment, facilities, utilities, health care, national defense, all modes of transportation and critical supply chains used in other essential businesses.
▪ Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores.
▪ Food and beverage providers offering curbside pick up, delivery, take out or drive-thru services.
▪ Businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities.
▪ Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities.
▪ Gas stations and auto repair facilities.
▪ Banks.
▪ Garbage collection.
▪ Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses.
▪ Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning.
▪ Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers.
▪ Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences.
▪ Child care facilities providing services that enable essential employees to go to work.
▪ Roles required for any essential business to “maintain basic operations,” which include security, payroll and similar activities.
The order also includes a provision for residents to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and prevention when conducting essential activities and services allowed under the activities listed above, including maintaining at least 6 feet from other individuals, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or use hand sanitizer, covering coughs or sneezes, not shaking hands and performing routine environmental cleaning.
Finally, employers in Edmonds that do not provide essential businesses or government services “should take all steps necessary for employees to work remotely from home to the extent possible,” the order says.
Violating the order is a misdemeanor and includes a maximum $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail.
“The key is that it’s temporary,” Nelson told councilmembers before they approved amendments to the city’s Disaster Preparation and Coordination ordinance, which gave him the authority to issue Sunday’s order.
Any emergency orders — including the one declared Sunday — have to go before the city council “as soon as practical,” Nelson said. In the case of the stay-at-home order, the council will be able to review and ratify it at the Tuesday, March 24 meeting.
“I believe that the circumstances that we are currently under right now warranted this really quick and rapid response,” Nelson said. It’s important to note, he said, that the updated ordinance allows for any future mayor “to be able to act quickly and these emergency powers are temporary, and they will have to be ratified by you.”
City Attorney Jeff Taraday explained that the amended ordinance will give any Edmonds mayor the authority to issue emergency orders consistent with the types of mayoral authority that other mayors have, including the cities of Seattle and Everett.
“Given what’s going on in the world right now, we just felt that this was an important time to visit that topic and to make sure the the city is adequately protected from whatever unforeseeable or foreseeable things might be around the corner,” Taraday said.
Overall, the ordinance as approved by the council Sunday gives the mayor the power to do the following:
- Impose a general curfew applicable either to the city as a whole or to a certain geographical area.
- Require any or all businesses to close and remain closed until further order.
- Require the closure of bars, taverns and other businesses that sell alcoholic beverages.
- Prohibit the sale of gasoline or “other liquid, flammable or combustible products” in any container other than in a vehicle’s gasoline tank.
- Close any public places, including streets, alleys, schools, parks, beaches and public buildings.
- Prohibit the carrying or possession of firearms “or any instrument which is capable of producing bodily harm and which is carried or possessed with intent to use the same to cause such harm.” Such order doesn’t apply to peace officers or military personnel engaged in the performance of their official duties.
- Request federal or state assistance in combating civil emergencies.
- Establish economic controls related to price stabilization, including wage and rent controls and allocation of food.
- Direct all public and private health facilities to provide emergency health and medical care for those who are injured or sick.
- Authorize the shutting off, restoration and operation of utility services.
- Provide for evacuation.
- Other orders that are “imminently necessary” for the protection of life and property.
Just because the mayor has the power to do all of those things doesn’t mean he would exercise them, and the idea is such powers would be applied when the circumstances warranted them, City Attorney Taraday explained.
Councilmember Vivian Olson said that while she supported the amended ordinance, she requested that the mayor take “minimum action” to protect the community. “The more restrictions there are, the more hardships there are as well,” she said.
Before approving the order, councilmembers had a lengthy discussion about the provision to close bars, taverns, liquor stores and other business establishments where alcoholic beverages are sold. Councilmember Luke Distelhorst proposed an amendment that would have included the mayor’s ability to close all establishments regulated by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, thus adding marijuana dispensaries to the list.
The reason for including cannabis, Distelhorst added, was “to address any intoxicants as related to the legal definitions.”
Councilmember Diane Buckshnis noted that some people use cannabis for anxiety, and “these are anxious times. I’m not ready to support it (the amendment) at this juncture.”
Councilmembers agreed they’d like to have more time study the matter of including cannabis, and it’s likely they will talk about it again at this Tuesday’s meeting. As result, Distelhorst agreed to withdraw his amendment.
At the end of the meeting, counclmembers encouraged the public to remain calm in the face of associated COVID-19 challenges.
Fraley-Monillas also reinforced the importance of social distancing, adding that during a drive around downtown Edmonds Sunday, she observed many people sitting in groups of three or four along Sunset Avenue and on the waterfront.
“We all need to understand we’re doing this not only for the benefit of ourselves, but of the greater community,” Councilmember Laura Johnson said.
— By Teresa Wippel
I understand a lot of them, but I don’t agree with prohibiting people to possess or carry firearms: that is a federal law and as far as I know, a city cannot take away anyone’s second amendment right.
I don’t understand what establishing economic controls means. It sounds like it has to do with landlords and tenants and not all landlords are companies. Some are retired people who use the rent money from their house to subsidize their social security. Waiving their rent wouldn’t help the situation: it just would hurt someone different.
Know that what is listed in the mayor’s emergency powers is different than what was approved as part of today’s stay-at-home order. Just wanted to clarify that.
Protect the vulnerable 20% by forcing them to stay home. The 80% can then keep our businesses alive, employees employed, and eventually the 80% will self vaccinate too. This is not going away slowly by putting a bubble around everyone. It will run it’s course. Keep grandma and grandpa away from it.
Mark, I thought the same thing until I’ve read stories from people who have had it and been treated for it. Their lung function is cut back to about 10-20%. They can’t even breathe enough to talk. Just hearing what they’ve been through is awful!
Mark, the 20% who are vulnerable can catch it from the other 80%. This is apparently much more contagious than the flu or previous corona viruses, it is 10 or 20 times more lethal, and even if you have a mild case without symptoms you can pass it on. The purpose of social distancing is to slow down the spread of the virus so our hospitals are not overwhelmed, as well as to reduce the total numbers infected.
To be willing to make a sacrifice for the rest of us is to be patriotic. You can continue to live your life without restricting your activities, but that endangers those of us who are more vulnerable.
Mark,
Nearly 30% of the Edmonds population is 60 years old and older. Add to that the children and adults under 60 who have underlying conditions that make them more vulnerable. Add to that the caregivers for the children and for some of the adults.
I realize the hospitality industry has been hit hard by all this but come on. Let’s work together so we can ALL get through this safely.
Nelson issues ‘stay-at-home’ order for Edmonds, with long list of exceptions…Homeless individuals are not subject to this order, the order says.
The mayor cant ban guns or weed. Only the governor has power to declare martial law. The mayor could commission a “hall monitor” in a vest to go around and advise separation, engage people who arent being prudent. Not everyone reads MEN and has access to local information. A hall monitor would be a good measure.
For once in my life I agree with you Matt.
Is a car dealerships sales department an essential business?
Very good. Thanks to the mayor and council for taking a difficult step and the right decision.
Now it’s up to us to observe the rules in spirit and in practice. We are all in this together.
A competent City Attorney would clearly explain tho the Mayor and Council how costly it would be to violate a citizen’s State and Federal civil rights. Possibly they cannot read?
Article I, Section 24 of the Washington State Constitution states: “[t]he right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself, or the state, shall not be impaired,
Seems quite clear.
I open carried on some BLM land last week. There were a surprising amount of hikers. Most ppl were okay, but a few were absolutely shocked. It shouldnt be like this.
Matt, why would you do this if not to shock people?
I didn’t have a lot of time to think about it. My kids and I were going for a hike and shoot. We got to the trail head and one of my boys had to go to the bathroom. My car got blocked in by another car after I had parked, wasn’t going to leave it in car to be stole, so I open carried on hip. I was super worried about theft. I personally feel open carry is stupid in most situations (especially for me). Some people think gays should be in closet, some people think guns should be in the closet. Both people have the same type of thinking. What’s gay pride parade designed to do?
Agree with you Matt.
Typically I support gun control, but this is insane and absolutely unconstitutional. There is no reason to deprive a competent, mentally well, non criminal citizen of their firearms. Disarming of the population is one thing. Imprisoning a population for a greater good is another. The two in combination is frankly quite terrifying.
I hope that the unanimous vote and drastic action is the result of new and dramatic information and advice from governing health authorities.
Absent additional information we are left to wonder: Did the State or Feds ask Edmonds to do this? Did Snohomish County Health ask for it?
If no one “above” the city council and mayor asked Edmonds to shut further, what unique information do the council and mayor have to support this decision and shouldn’t it be shared?
The mayor was protesting with the nurses, demanding metal detectors in the hospital, which this disease was spreading here. I don’t think the city has information we don’t. Great question.
Kroger management has told their employees not to wear masks because they might foment panic among customers. How about requiring all essential businesses in Edmonds to provide their employees with masks and gloves and require them to be worn while on the job?
I am the owner of a sjngle family property that is being leased. Any measures to waive or delay rents would severely impact my ability to live. Property tsxes are due in April! Every decision has a domino effect and has the potential to leave the “commoner” to shoulder the economic burden.
Property taxes in Edmonds Bowl are SKY HIGH
ANY PUSH BACK on the April due date?
Government leaders in this State were quick to allow delayed rents and having landlords getting the short end of the stick when it comes to paying bills. How about delayed property taxes? The mantra of the “Progressives” here:
“No sacrifices are too great for someone else to make”
Property taxes are collected by the county and then distributed. This issue would have to be taken up with the Snohomish County Assessor.
The Snohomish County Assessor’s job is to follow the laws of State. The laws can be changed by the Elected Officials. The Elected Officials are the ones to be accountable.
That makes a lot of sense. We need to be flexible. A necessary consequence of “flattening the curve” is that we’re extending the duration of this pandemic. We need to allow time for our hospitals to get supplies and organize but sheltering in place and spiking the economy can’t be our forever strategy.
FWIW – my comment was meant as a reply to Mark’s 80 / 20 shelter and herd immunity strategy.
Is take out really safe? How do you know that food prep workers are not infectious, with no symptoms? Is it essential? Seems like a high risk, for a convenience. Stay Home, means stay home. Limit ALL exposure!
I agree Roseann. I am concerned about food prep in restaurants. Not only the preparation but the packaging used. It seems someone else preparing food for you is considered an essential service. I’m glad for the restaurants that they have some means of income but hope this doesn’t impede the purpose of the stay-at-home mandate. This is such a complicated situation for everyone. Stay as safe as possible and take time to think of the greater good of everyone.
What metrics will be used to declare this emergency over (hospital preparedness, transmission rates, infected %)? This works fine as a patch, but can’t be our long term strategy. I don’t think we can expect that Edmonds will figure this out ahead of the rest of the nation (and world), but some discussion about how this ends would put people at ease.
I really do not see the point in even them having this part of the conversation –
“Before approving the order, councilmembers had a lengthy discussion about the provision to close bars, taverns, liquor stores and other business establishments where alcoholic beverages are sold.”
I believe prohibition was overturned a little while ago. Does Luke Distlehorst expect the population of Edmonds to gather in soccer hooligan type drunk crowds and rampage down Main St?
As far as –
“Fraley-Monillas also reinforced the importance of social distancing, adding that during a drive around downtown Edmonds Sunday, she observed many people sitting in groups of three or four along Sunset Avenue and on the waterfront.”
I heard one fellow upbraid an elderly couple for not being six feet apart. The gentleman’s reply was, “It’s ok, we sleep together.” Many of the groups I saw as I was healthily walking with my wife along the waterfront – not driving – were family groups. You know, people who live and sleep together.
My point is, let’s not overreact. We will get through this if we are smart and follow guidelines.
Just wanted to clarify that the bars, taverns provision was part of the mayor’s original proposal. Councilmember Distelhorst suggested adding cannibas stores to make the law consistent for all intoxicants.
I guess under that logic of being consistent, other stores that sell alcohol such as grocery stores should have been part of the mayor proposal. The goal should be social distancing measures. I not aware of any of the cannibas stores here that were having on-site usage or hanging out with product.
I agree. Many parents and guardians are now home with their kids 24/7. Previously, they were able to take their healthy kids as a diversion to the beach. They could collect shells, play in the sand, even wave from a distance at others who may be walking by, and return home. Since they live together anyways, there is no need for them to be 6 feet apart from each other. However to onlookers this little group is violating the 6 feet apart distance rule. I fully understand the reasoning and need to be diligent, but I wish we could just find a middle ground regarding closing parks. My kids are grown and have their own lives, but I feel for those stuck at home with schools closed, theaters closed, restaurants closed, libraries closed and now parks closed. Are there any creative alternatives we as a city can suggest?
Oh, and thanks to our city government for working hard to lead us through this crazy time. You are appreciated.
Having lived in the SF east Bay Area during the outbreak, I can only say that first the Mayor of SF came out with a mandate for SF and all counties surrounding SF, to do a very restrictive Shelter in Place. Now the Governor has done the same for the entire state of California.
While we were temporarily living there, we did Shelter in Place aka lockdown. We did not leave our home except for reasons specified in the mandate. We had ZERO visitors. We did not visit our son and his family.
I hope that people can get beyond their usual lifestyle and accept that a pandemic requires many lifestyle changes. The curve will not flatten until people stay away from people. If someone doesn’t live in your home, don’t be with them.
Jeanne, your point is well taken but highlights a major political difference: San Franscisco is a major metro area and also, technically, its own county. California counties took the lead on increasing restrictions in concert with the governor’s office.
If Edmonds is taking a more extreme response than Snohomish County, the State or the Feds, I think the reasoning deserves to be shared. Watching CNN and becoming an armchair internet expert about “flattening the curve” isn’t enough…and God knows we have ALL done that ourselves anyway :).
These are weighty decisions and if Edmonds’ position is justified, shouldn’t it be supportable with some new epidemiological evidence, public health guidance, etc.? They had an emergency meeting and a unanimous vote. That should suggest that logic prevailed and was driven by some new information.
Jeanne has the most sensible & realistic comment here IMO. It continues to amaze me how folks keep arguing abt this world crisis cuz, you know, “my rights”. Humans have the ability to be compassionate & many are. Also, apparently in-built is the capacity to argue abt rights at this unprecedented time. The exception list is extremely long. Just do it, for crying out loud. Get fined if you are the type who always insists on bending rules.
I didn’t mention this in my post, but I recognize that the Shelter in Place mandate does have its list of essential situations. Some people need to be in a workplace with others, and are hopefully able to keep a social distance. My post was directed at those of us who can stay home. In addition, it was directed at everyone with regard to socializing. We can help by staying away from other people.
Another disappointing entry involving Lighthouse Law Group and City Attorney Jeff Taraday. Everett’s Mayor stated her “Mayoral Directive” to shelter-in-place was merely a request until ratified by an order of the City Council. For Mr. Taraday to tell our Council that they needed to give our Mayor carte-blanche approval in advance so as to equip him with the same authority as the mayor of Everett is outrageous – perhaps malpractice! Edmonds PD will have their hands full when the mayor shuts-off utility service and possession of firearms is prohibited. Enter the Guard.
For those who do not understand some or all of the mayors order to curb the spread of coronavirus in Edmonds, let them read and study the graphical representations on
Covidactnow.Org My Edmonds news provided a link to the site. Please study how epidemiologists and public health experts view this outbreak. Doing nothing means thousand as well die. We have a chance to
“flatten the curve. “Actions like Edmonds city government’s actions on Sunday are absolutely necessary to prevent a disaster. We all recognize how difficult this is for workers and businesses, but the time for action is now.
My compliments to the mayor and the city Council for their strong action. My compliments to My Edmonds News for giving the information necessary for everyone to understand the context of this proclamation.
Not to follow the strictest guidelines is to provide “help and succor” for the enemy – the virus. The young are not invulnerable; the elderly are not the only victims; there are far more infected than we know of. One true thing the White House is saying is that we are at war. War means temporary sacrifice of some rights and freedoms, and it means thinking as community.
Those who disparage the stringent steps we need to take, or look for ways around them, are either selfish or blind. Enough complaining. We MUST pull together, and support each other in doing the utmost to stop this thing spreading.
The White House is saying nothing. It’s a house.
Your mayor and city council are on the right track.
They are brave humans.
Far more brave than the evil tv clown.
Moron, evil, shill, criminal, clown? This disrespectful political rant is really unnecessary. I am disappointed that you even printed it. I don’t think you would publish the name calling if it were aimed at a liberal, nor should you. Our POTUS is doing what he thinks is best, many support his efforts and respect that we all are in this together and appreciate his tireless effort. If you don’t agree fine. But to write and publish nasty name calling is definitely crossing a line. I would not support it done to the last administration nor do I support this public rant of name calling in a publication that I support on a monthly basis.
Edited to note concerns of name calling.
The POTUS is like the Bible; how you read him is really a reflection of your own heart. I gotta say, great job MEN for letting people talk. I might be the most moderated troll, but this forum has done a tremendous job. Elsewhere, in other countries, information was censored. Dr. Li Wenliang is a free speech martyr now.
https://nypost.com/2020/03/20/china-exonerates-doctor-who-warned-of-impending-coronavirus-outbreak/
With my trusty little .22 revolver and lock back buck knife trapped in Tucson, and me trapped here by the virus, I’m so relieved that certain people in this thread are so proudly defending my right to keep and bare arms. That seems so relevant to the issue at hand here.
Good on you Mr. Mayor and city Council for your action on this. I agree with and support all of you for doing a sensible thing to try to help protect us from ourselves.
In a sane world our National leaders would have already declared martial law, shut the non-essential economy down, and have a plan in place to compensate all the true losers in this with cash in hand to get it over with and back to normal a.s.a.p. Local leaders at all levels have had to step up to compensate for lack of National leadership from both political parties. This is what you end up with when you elect people to govern who don’t believe in government.
Us crazies. Martial law has only been declared about a dozen times in US history, and only in small areas for a short time.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law_in_the_United_States
Yeah, this at the level of Hawaii and Pearl Harbor, and the 1909 SF Earthquake. Our mayor has these powers now. Luke is worried about people smoking weed. Commission an oil painting of this sane man. You might be too young to remember this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp5JCrSXkJY
“yeah, this *is* at the level…” I’m proposing an amendment to fix your typo 😀
At least we now can get plastic bags at the grocery store…they are cleaner and do not carry Covid like our cloth bags might
Something the Smug Sanctimonious Social Justice promoters did not thing about…
Regarding the homeless, and there are many – where should they go? Where is home for them? And, while I agree with the closing of public restrooms, again where do the homeless go? There are many questions, issues and concerns regarding how the homeless are affected.
Thanks to My Edmonds News for its stellar job keeping us up to date on what’s happening in Edmonds. And, thanks to Mayor Nelson for being a leader in these not-so-normal times. His direction is worthy of praise and respect. Not everything anybody does will find total agreement. Get on board and find encouragement in our City Counsel’s response. Stay safe. And, get with the program.
Not to worry. Our Stable Genius In Charge says it’s all over and back to normal in 15 days, max. If that actually happens, hell, I’ll vote for the guy.
And on this topic what do we hear from the LYNNWOOD MAYOR and CITY COUNCIL?
S-I-L-E-N-C-E.
“What’s gay pride parade designed to do?”
To celebrate survival, the joy of community… Very easy to confuse with the blatant display of deadly force of open carry in public spaces. The one is a celebration of freedom, the other is an admission of fear. The one is a triumph of liberation, the other an attempt at intimidation.
Kudos to My Edmonds News for keeping us informed. And, to Mayor Nelson. and to the City Council for their completely appropriate (people please read the article thoroughly — the Mayor did not prohibit weapons) and sensible enactment of an imperative. If our National leaders would follow suit and impose shelter-at-home rules for the U.S., this crisis would be over sooner than with the current piece by piece approach. Three weeks would slow the progression. And as far as the economy is concerned, I know there is much I haven’t considered; however if, after 3 weeks the virus has slowed to a manageable rate, the term “short term pain-long term gain” comes to mind.
I bet a business, coffee shop or restaurant, is going to break ranks and open for business.
or any instrument which is capable of producing bodily harm and which is carried or possessed with intent to use the same to cause such harm.”
Is the key word here intent? If you are carrying a firearm, knife, baseball bat, mace, car keys, a whip, a stun gun, a tire iron, a steel toed boot, an anchor, or a really hard toffee bar, and “intend” to use it for bodily harm, the mayor can tell you not to do that. Or does it mean that the mayor can tell you not to carry any of those things. I seriously doubt it. I would like clarifying language, because “intent” is already in the law books, and most criminals already intend to use those objects (firearms or otherwise) with intent to do harm.
Am I confused or does this just say you can carry a weapon or object just as long as you don’t intend to do harm. (I would be willing to bet peace officers and most responsible gun owners do not “intend” to do bodily harm).
Help me out here. Is it intent, or is it “don’t carry anything that the Mayor deems can do harm”.
My guess is intent doesn’t mean that you can legally possess a firearm for other purposes (self defense, hunting, etc) as long as the intent is something other than bodily harm, I think.
I agree with George Bennett. I don’t grudge the mayor for leaning in on issues, or even making a name for himself as he’s been observed doing in the past. But he should have been more measured about the scope of his directives and more transparent and clear. The mayor apparently thinks he has the authority to over-rule 2a freedoms, which is surely going to draw attention, so why use ambiguous language about intent and zero transparency on his reasoning and/or justifications. What do side-arms have to do with contagious disease? I already felt this mayor’s leadership style sort of neglected a commitment to showing consensus and rationale, and this does not help. I hope the mayor doesn’t also decide he has authority over 1a freedoms such as MEN covering the local news.
The mayor’s actions were decided with the agreement of the council. For now, may I suggest we simply buckle down and do what we need to do, and perhaps put off criticism and parcing the legalities until the virus is well under control. Criticism is proper, and yours are apt, but at the moment, we need to hunker down, isolate responsibly, support each other, and take care not to create more tension or uncertainty – or even fear – in a complex and dangerous situation.
It’s a pattern. I wonder how the Safe Storage appeal is going. [Say hypothetically], Mayor Nelson, the lobbyist (is or was?) for SEIU had to chose between metal detectors or ventilators, I don’t think in hindsight he’d choose metal detectors. Swedish teamsters weren’t pretesting not having enough ventilators or masks. My accusation is that our mayor’s blind motivation to get guns has compromised the judgement of nurses who needed to prepare, but were instead picketing over hypothetical guns that might be brought into hospitals.
Just for clarity, my comment was not a slight on the Mayor, he was clear in his concern when we elected him. It was more on clarity – that one piece is terribly unclear, and makes it extremely difficult to decipher. It was craftily worded, but in reality, hinges on the word intent. I do not think the Mayor (or Council) stepped on any 2A rights, because of the words “intent to harm”. My point was that anything that is being used with the “intent to harm” is already in a law, but spelling it out that way was more of a political statement than a real concrete statement about what the Mayor’s emergency order (and Council’s) really meant. I think the order was extremely necessary given the beachgoers and the threats to our senior citizens, those with underlying medical conditions, those who are pregnant, and others who are more susceptible to Corona.
The order has the same effect without the “intent to harm” statement specifically pointing out firearms, because those laws are already on the books, whether by emergency order or not. I congratulate the Mayor and Council for doing the right thing, but think that one editorial piece that was more of a distraction could have been left out. Just my two cents – cannot fault a team for doing the right thing, even if one part of it is smoke and mirrors. (See, I am not always a sarcastic jerk, and sometimes I almost 100% agree with Council and the Mayor…)