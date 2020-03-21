Nelson proposing 60-day moratorium on tenant and business evictions in Edmonds

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson is asking the city council to approve a 60-day moratorium on tenant and business evictions aimed at providing “some tangible, immediate solutions” to those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release issued Friday, Nelson noted that business owners, employees and residents are already feeling the financial impact of the governor’s statewide shutdown of bars, restaurants, entertainment and other nonessential retail establishments.

“We are looking at conventional and unconventional ways to support our residents and our businesses,” Nelson said Friday.

To lessen the impact, Nelson has proposed moratoriums on the evictions of small businesses, non-profit tenants and residents for non-payment of rent for the next 60 days. Both measures will appear before the Edmonds City Council next Tuesday, March 24, and require a supermajority yes vote (two-thirds of the seven-member council) to pass. If approved, the moratoriums will become effective immediately.

This 60-day moratorium on residential evictions goes beyond the 30-day moratorium that was ordered by Gov. Inslee, Nelson said.

To promote social distancing, the March 24 city council meeting will be a virtual meeting, with all councilmembers online. The meeting will air live on TV 21 and online. The actual council chambers will be open to the public — with a staff member present — for members of the public who wish to attend, and chairs will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, as required by state law.

“We know this is not ideal and we strongly encourage people to watch online or on TV,” Nelson said.

According to the city, there will be a process in place for public comment during this virtual meeting, with details to be posted by Monday, March 23.

In addition, the mayor said he hopes to initiate a Facebook Live event next week with key city leaders such as the public works director and the development services team to bring information directly to residents and answer their questions.

And he noted that the city is working with non-profit partners and private businesses to organize ways to help others in need during the COVID-19 outbreak. “We – the city – want to serve as a hub, connecting those with skills, time, or even groceries to the people who need them,” Nelson said. “This is all new to us, so bear with us as we move forward.”

Finally, Nelson said the police department continues to get calls about people gathering at the beach in groups larger than 10, and he stressed that the city strongly discourages this. “We are not going to close the beach or parks at this time, but we are asking people to be mindful of the health of others and keep groups small and distant from each other,” Nelson said.

A reminder that reports about social distancing issues should be send to the Snohomish Health District — which has authority over this activity — rather than 911 or the Edmonds Police Department. The statewide phone number to report is 800-525-0127 — press #.

“These are difficult times and we appreciate your patience as we move through this together,” Nelson said. “I know I speak for many city staff when I say that we miss seeing you in-person, in our offices, in the community, on our routes, and in local restaurants. It’s as hard on us as it is on you. We’re glad to be here to help.”

You can learn more about the status of local COVID-19-related developments at www.edmondswa.gov/coronavirus.html.