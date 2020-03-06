Nighttime lane closures of southbound I-5 planned near Mountlake Terrace for light rail work

To establish safe work zones for construction crews while they drill support shafts for Lynnwood Link light rail’s future guideway. Sound Transit’s contractor will be implementing nighttime traffic controls on southbound Interstate 5 overnight on weekends starting Saturday, March 7.

These include the closure of Interstate 5 southbound lanes between 220th and 236th streets southwest and the closure 220th Street Southwest southbound I-5 on-ramp. Drivers should expect delays and consider using alternate routes during construction.

Here are the details:

March 7 and 14 Saturday night into Sunday morning

Two right lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

220th Street southbound I-5 on-ramp closed: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Follow signed detour)

March 20 and 21 Friday night into Sunday morning

Two right lanes of southbound I-5: 9 p.m. – 9 a.m. (March 20, Friday night into Saturday morning) 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. (March 21, Saturday night into Sunday morning)

220th Street Southwest southbound I-5 on-ramp closed: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Follow signed detour)

March 27 and 28 Friday night into Sunday morning